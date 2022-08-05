Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of NICE worth $15,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in NICE by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in NICE by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,389. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $179.13 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. On average, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

