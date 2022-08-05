Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 20,930 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $2,642,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of NIKE by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after acquiring an additional 338,996 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $113.33. 188,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,454,845. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average of $123.70. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

