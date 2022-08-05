Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $93.39. 43,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,852. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

