Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of XPEL worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 70,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPEL. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 75,960 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $3,679,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,590,040 shares in the company, valued at $125,461,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 75,960 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $3,679,502.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,590,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,461,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,399,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 226,638 shares of company stock worth $11,148,645 over the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPEL stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $87.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.79.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.72 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 11.65%. Analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

