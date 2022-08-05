Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 368,486 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.7% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $576,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $213.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $242.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.25 and its 200-day moving average is $210.48. The company has a market cap of $405.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

