Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,215 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,931,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Copart by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after buying an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Copart by 257.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,956,000 after buying an additional 630,904 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,477,000 after buying an additional 246,666 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart Stock Up 0.1 %

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $130.34 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.76.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

