Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Hits $0.0086 on Major Exchanges

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $207,175.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021733 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00266797 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000983 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000359 BTC.

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

