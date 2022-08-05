Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Downgraded by BTIG Research

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTCH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.10. Match Group has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Match Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Match Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 467,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Match Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

