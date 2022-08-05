Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.00

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Mason Industrial Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mason Industrial Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,736,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,835 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 508,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 91,832 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter valued at $2,442,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,801,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology Company Profile

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

