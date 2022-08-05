Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives C$12.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

MRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on Martinrea International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC downgraded Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

MRE stock opened at C$9.56 on Friday. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$7.43 and a twelve month high of C$12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. The stock has a market cap of C$768.31 million and a P/E ratio of 34.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.02.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$990.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.5399999 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

