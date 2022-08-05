Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MLM. TheStreet cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $418.10.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
Shares of MLM stock opened at $359.98 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.92.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 14,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Featured Articles
