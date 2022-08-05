Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.33-6.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99. Marriott International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.33-$6.59 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $156.95. 96,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.80. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

