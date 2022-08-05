Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Shares Gap Up to $2.60

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.77. Markforged shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 67,013 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markforged presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $503.65 million, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKFG. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at $160,671,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged during the second quarter valued at $14,461,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Markforged by 30.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,580,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after buying an additional 3,398,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Markforged by 334.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Markforged in the first quarter valued at about $10,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

