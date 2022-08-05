Mark R. Ciarfella Sells 5,760 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $345.40. The stock had a trading volume of 439,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,611. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.30 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.45.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 87.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 118.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.88.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

