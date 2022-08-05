Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 135.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.05. 65,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $343.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.