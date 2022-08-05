Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,842 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 199,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 84,940 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $44.58. 298,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,858,124. The stock has a market cap of $187.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

