Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.00 million-$910.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $935.26 million. Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.28. 1,394,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.53. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The company’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 201,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 67.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 368,400 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $30,902,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 508,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after buying an additional 320,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

