Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.63 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63, Briefing.com reports. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis.
MPC stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
