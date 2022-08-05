Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 79.56% from the stock’s current price.

MFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.00.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down C$0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting C$21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$21.60 and a 52 week high of C$32.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.13.

Insider Activity

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 2.2000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total transaction of C$273,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$602,060.20. In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank acquired 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.32 per share, with a total value of C$81,479.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at C$81,479.76. Also, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total transaction of C$273,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$602,060.20.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.