Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MFI stock traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.93. 340,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.13. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$21.63 and a 1-year high of C$32.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 2.2000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank acquired 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.32 per share, with a total value of C$81,479.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at C$81,479.76. In other news, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank purchased 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.32 per share, with a total value of C$81,479.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,479.76. Also, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total value of C$273,917.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$602,060.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

