ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.19-$2.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $77.96. 6,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,238. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $73.66 and a 1-year high of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered ManpowerGroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.67.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

