Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $733.00 million-$741.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.80 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.99. 7,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,296. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.87.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

