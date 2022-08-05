Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $555,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,935 shares of company stock worth $4,209,427. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,812,180. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.