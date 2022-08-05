Man Group (LON:EMG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.43) price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 322 ($3.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.43) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 293.50 ($3.60).

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMG stock traded down GBX 1.07 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 240.13 ($2.94). The company had a trading volume of 3,270,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,115. The firm has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 865.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 229.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 277 ($3.39).

Man Group Cuts Dividend

Man Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

(Get Rating)

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.