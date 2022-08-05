Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

MGY stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 46.42%. The company had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 284,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 53,195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

