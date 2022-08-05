Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) were down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 80,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 147,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

