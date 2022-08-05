Lyft Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 80,571 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,919 call options.
Institutional Trading of Lyft
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $976,462,000 after buying an additional 483,630 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after buying an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $163,038,000 after buying an additional 210,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,868,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on LYFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.
Lyft Price Performance
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.