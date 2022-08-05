Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading 7.8% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $19.18 and last traded at $18.74. 461,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,859,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Lyft Stock Up 13.5 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,761 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 44.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 18.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

