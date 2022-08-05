Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LITE. B. Riley cut their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Lumentum from $118.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.08. 1,024,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,143. Lumentum has a one year low of $73.97 and a one year high of $108.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

