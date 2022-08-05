Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Reduced by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $316.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.62 and a 200-day moving average of $315.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

