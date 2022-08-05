LuaSwap Price Reaches $0.0148 on Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $4,268.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,052.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003853 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00128706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032802 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 235,840,034 coins and its circulating supply is 177,221,930 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

LuaSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.