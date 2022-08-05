LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LTC. Barclays started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an underweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.29.
LTC Properties Stock Performance
Shares of LTC stock opened at $41.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $43.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.91.
LTC Properties Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LTC Properties (LTC)
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.