LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LTC. Barclays started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an underweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $41.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $43.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

