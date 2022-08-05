Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,314,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.17. 27,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.16. The company has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.58.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.