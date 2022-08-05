Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 282,970 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282,970 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $50,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 130.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.55%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

