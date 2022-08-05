Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 25,901 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,901 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $39,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 698.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $95.50 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $93.41 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

