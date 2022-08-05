Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 803,781 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 803,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,668,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Corning as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

