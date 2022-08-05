Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 371,675 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,385 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,675 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of eBay worth $41,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $47.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.89.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.