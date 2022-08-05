Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 110.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 359,344 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Marathon Petroleum worth $58,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 39,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $90.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

