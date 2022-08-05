Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $34,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $191.56 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.00. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

