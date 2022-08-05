Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,045 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Hologic worth $36,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.20 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

