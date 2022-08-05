Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Reduced by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $422.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $419.28 and its 200-day moving average is $424.63. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

