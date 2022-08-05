LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $298.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.00 million. LL Flooring had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

LL Flooring Stock Down 1.3 %

LL Flooring stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. 2,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,793. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $284.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

