LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveVox

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LiveVox by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of LiveVox by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,055,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of LiveVox by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 201,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Stock Performance

Shares of LVOX stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. LiveVox has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 90.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveVox will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveVox

(Get Rating)

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

