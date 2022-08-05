LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Shares Gap Down to $28.02

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.02, but opened at $25.45. LiveRamp shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 6,940 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.
LiveRamp Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.
