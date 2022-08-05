LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Shares Gap Down to $28.02

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.02, but opened at $25.45. LiveRamp shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 6,940 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

LiveRamp Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NASDAQ:RAMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $141.73 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Featured Articles

