Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse makes up approximately 1.4% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.96% of Littelfuse worth $59,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after acquiring an additional 54,360 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Littelfuse by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,229,000 after acquiring an additional 40,056 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Littelfuse by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,297,000 after acquiring an additional 39,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Littelfuse by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,742,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,702. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $223.31 and a one year high of $334.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.55.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,168. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

