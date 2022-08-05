Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $60.87 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.31 billion and $441.12 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $60.87 or 0.00265662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00022063 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000977 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,872,081 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

