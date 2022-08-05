Lisk Price Hits $1.17 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00005075 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $151.18 million and $5.36 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00026586 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017581 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000716 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

