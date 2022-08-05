Lisk (LSK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.54 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Lisk has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00005051 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $150.11 million and $6.54 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00025800 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017727 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.