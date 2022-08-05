LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 85.6% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $977,775.84 and approximately $422.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00070874 BTC.

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

