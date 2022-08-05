Lindenwold Advisors Raises Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lindenwold Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,794 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after buying an additional 1,136,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,433,000 after buying an additional 830,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,355,000 after purchasing an additional 710,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,648,000.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.76. The company had a trading volume of 42,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,441. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

